Graphene Investments SAS Sells 2,100 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Graphene Investments SAS lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.18. The company had a trading volume of 534,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,156. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.92.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

