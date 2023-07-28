Graphene Investments SAS Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 268,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

