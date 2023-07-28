Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 984,027 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984,027 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TechnipFMC worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,999,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 290,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,525. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.