Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 294,957 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294,957 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne comprises 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 727,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.