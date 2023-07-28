Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 325,570 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,570 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after buying an additional 239,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $65,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,175 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 252,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,507. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.