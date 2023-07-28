Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,178 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Saia comprises about 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Saia worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Saia from $294.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia Price Performance

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA traded up $11.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $426.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

