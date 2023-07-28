Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 536,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

