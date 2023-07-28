Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Glaukos worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 280,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,858. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

