Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.59% of California Water Service Group worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CWT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 145,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.