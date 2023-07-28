Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,783 shares of company stock worth $1,635,222. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.76. 127,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,207. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

