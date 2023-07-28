Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $457.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,689. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day moving average of $388.54. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

