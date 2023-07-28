Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,760,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,724. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.