Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 665,632 BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 665,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BRP Group by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

