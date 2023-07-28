Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 9,079.2% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,465,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,043,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,828 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5,505.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,439 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

