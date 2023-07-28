Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1,668.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,616 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

GBDC stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

