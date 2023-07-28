Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.35

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 10352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

