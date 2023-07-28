Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.37-$10.57 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GL traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 797,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

