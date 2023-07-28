Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Lowered to GBX 525

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.95) to GBX 610 ($7.82) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.57) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.18) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

GLNCY opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. Glencore has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.41.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.