Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 7,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

