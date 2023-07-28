Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $238,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,394,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,979,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 20,740,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,236,395. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

