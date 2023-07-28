GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,423,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,991 shares.The stock last traded at $34.38 and had previously closed at $36.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.