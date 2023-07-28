General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,034. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

