General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,034. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

