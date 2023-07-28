General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $122.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 1,725,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,444. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

