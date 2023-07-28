General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.31.

GE traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,178,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,566. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

