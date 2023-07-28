General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

GD stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $222.63. 1,597,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,826. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

