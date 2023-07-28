General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.65 EPS.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.84. 370,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

