Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Down 6.6%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 70,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 77,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Genelux Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

