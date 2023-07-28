GATX’s (GATX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.96. 131,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,314. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.38.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

