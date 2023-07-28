GATX (NYSE:GATX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.96. 131,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

