Gala (GALA) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $585.87 million and $44.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,884,097,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,896,772,222 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

