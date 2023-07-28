FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

