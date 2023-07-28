Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,645. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

