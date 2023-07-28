FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 4.3 %

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 1,606,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $362,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

