FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FTAIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
