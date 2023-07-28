FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTAIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.