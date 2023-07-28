Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Raised by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

