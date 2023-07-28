Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $909.78 million and $10.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

