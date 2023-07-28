Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.27 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

