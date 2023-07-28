Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.27 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 62.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
