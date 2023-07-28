Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
