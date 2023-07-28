Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.00

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.78), with a volume of 398172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.90).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Franchise Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

