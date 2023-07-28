Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 6,713 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 2,198,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

