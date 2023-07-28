Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 405 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.45. 864,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,173. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

