Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 1,603 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.36. 6,445,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,479. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

