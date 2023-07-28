Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 3.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,123. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

