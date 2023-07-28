Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $7.10 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.11% of Gentex worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Gentex by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

