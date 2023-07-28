Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $4.43 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.97. 1,811,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,780. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

