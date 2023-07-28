Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 4.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.69. 773,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.13.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

