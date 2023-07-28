Foxtons Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foxtons Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.49) on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.05 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.47. The company has a market capitalization of £116.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,283.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 32,728 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.64 ($15,946.45). 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.