Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after acquiring an additional 207,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,415,000 after acquiring an additional 935,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,385,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.24. 5,216,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

