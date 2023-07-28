Foundry Partners LLC Takes $14.41 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.09. The company had a trading volume of 182,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,308. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

